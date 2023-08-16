The restaurant chain said on the Chinese Weibo service that as a result of Yellen’s visit, portions of several of the chain’s restaurants sold out.

of the United States the Treasury minister Janet Yellen has started a food craze in China after he was seen eating “magic mushrooms” during his visit to Beijing in July.

Yellen reportedly ate at a Beijing restaurant Lanmaoa asiatica -tate food.

The mushroom turns blue when touched or sliced. In China, this mushroom is commonly known as Jian Shou Qingwhich refers to the “blue hand”.

Tatts are considered mildly poisonous because they can cause hallucinations.

Yellen’s assistant has confirmed that the finance minister ate the mushroom dish in question at the restaurant.

“There was delicious mushroom food. I didn’t know these mushrooms have hallucinogenic properties. I only heard about it later,” Yellen said to the US media for CNN.

Yellen emphasized that she was not involved in organizing the dinner and did not order her food at the restaurant herself.

According to him, no one in the group felt any particular adverse effects from eating mushrooms.

Yellen’s the group had dinner at a restaurant of the local Yi Zuo Yi Wang chain, which specializes in Yunnan province food. Yunnan is located in southwest China on the border of Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar.

When pictures of the finance minister eating mushrooms went viral, the restaurant chain’s business exploded, CNN says.

The restaurant chain said on the Chinese social media service Weibo that as a result of Yellen’s visit, portions of several of the chain’s restaurants sold out.

“Two weeks after the branding of that meal, the colleagues in charge of personnel and finance all transferred from the headquarters to another job and became mushroom cutters,” the chain wrote on Weibo.

Yellen visited China in July for four days. On his trip, he met, among others, the Deputy Prime Minister of China He Lifeng.

It was the second US ministerial-level visit to China after tensions between the two countries rose again at the beginning of the year. Foreign minister Antony Blinken visited China in June.