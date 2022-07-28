By

The summer and the preseason of the clubs is time for tours and the United States is a more than usual place for the great teams of our football to visit on these dates. There it is possible to attract a mass of fans who are not used to seeing European teams on-site and, in addition, some cash is made to alleviate the economy of the clubs.

It is so common that we are already getting used to seeing real great matches on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean. Without going any further, this week the second Classic in history has been played on North American soil. One of the most followed duels on the entire planet that ended 0-1 in favor of Barcelona. However, we have also seen the greats of the Premier League, Serie A and even a Madrid derby that ended with a historic 7-3 in favor of Atlético.

All these matches have been possible and can be followed through BeSoccer, the app that was also born from a trip to the United States in 2015 by its founder and CEO, Manu Heredia. He took very good advantage of his particular tour of the country Yankee. “I was looking to scale the company and generate a turning point. I wanted to go to the cradle of entrepreneurship to immerse myself in its philosophy, company style, leadership. The trip was very positive. It inspired me, and made me know where I had to aim and the ambition it should have”points to Diario AS.

Even Yahoo contacted him, but Manu’s response was blunt: he did not accept the offer. “I knew that Yahoo was seeing something in the company (and myself) that I wasn’t. If a company like Yahoo made that offer for Results-Soccer.comhow much could a much more ambitious company with an international character be worth”, says Manuel.

“It was a personal project that started as a hobby where I combined two of my passions: programming and football” Manu Heredia, founder and CEO of BeSoccer

Two years later, in 2017, it is created BeSoccer Pro, a tool that has grown tremendously in recent years, becoming a reference for many clubs, which use it for scouting and communication tasks. Agencies, freelancers and the media also have it as their main tool. Manuel recognizes that “It was a personal project that started as a hobby where I combined two of my passions: programming and football. It was a project that was conceived as a collaborative project, which grew very pronounced in a short space of time”.

“In Spain, in one way or another, we have contacted all the teams in the First, Second and successive divisions. The most professional clubs, with a belief in data and advanced statistics, work with us or we are in very advanced conversations”, comments the CEO of BeSoccer.

The level of growth is such that in January 2019 they reached 6 million unique monthly users on the web Results-soccer.com and another 10 in BeSoccer. In addition, in apps they achieved more than 25M downloads, with 70,000 requests/second in their API on match days.

In 2021 they moved to a new headquarters with more than 4,000 square meters divided into four floors and in 2022 they created the BeSoccer Academy, an academy that trains workers of the future. A technological community in Malaga that offers specific and quality training.

They already have about 200 workers, 50 of them journalists. All allow total sports coverage 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Thus they reach 250,000 news items per year.

OTHER DATA OF INTEREST – 30M total app downloads (Android+iOS) – 25M MAU – Monthly Active Users – (BeSoccer + Soccer Results) – 490M app impressions (Android + iOS) – 7.5MM (one billion) app screens per month – In 2021, they closed the year with 8.5 million euros in turnover. And by 2022 they hope to reach 11 million euros.

Despite these good figures, Heredia is ambitious and has set itself medium-long-term goals “Continue double-digit growth and consolidate markets and consolidate territories where we are still small due to competition, for which we do not rule out carrying out an M&A operation.” In addition, he emphasizes what would be his dream with BeSoccer: “My dream was to turn BeSoccer into the largest database in the world of football. Today we can say that we have already achieved this. The next dream is to turn BeSoccer into the company that articulates, unifies and generates all the information of football. To find a simile, to be the ‘Bloomberg’ of football”.

In the application has more than 3.8 million registered users; on Facebook, add more than 9M likes; and on Instagram, accumulate some 489,000 followers between all accounts.