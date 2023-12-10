United States | Tornadoes kill at least six people in Tennessee, video shows fireball

The mayor of Clarksville declared a state of emergency for the area.

At least six people died on Saturday evening in Tennessee, USA, when severe tornadoes ravaged the state. The storm damaged homes and left tens of thousands without electricity.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Local rescue services reported widespread destruction.

“At this time, we can confirm that three people have died: two adults and one child. In addition, 23 people have been treated at the hospital,” says Montgomery County, Tennessee, on its Facebook page.

Three additional deaths were reported in suburban Nashville. The matter was reported by Nashville’s rescue service in message service X.

As of Saturday night, more than 80,000 people in Tennessee were without power, the website poweroutage.us reported.

“This is a sad day for our community,” said the Montgomery County mayor Wes Golden.

Damages was reported in the Montgomery County town of Clarksville at several homes. In the rural town of Dresden, the storms had knocked down trees, power lines and houses, local emergency services said.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for several Nashville-area cities Saturday afternoon local time.

Mayor of Clarksville Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency for the region and ordered a curfew to begin at 9 p.m. local time on Saturday.

The curfew is scheduled to last until Sunday evening.