United States Tornadoes destroyed entire rows of houses in Alabama, killing at least five people

Tornadoes struck northern Alabama.

At least Five people have died in tornadoes in the state of Alabama in the United States on Thursday, news agencies report. The storm that gave birth to the tornadoes raged in northern Alabama on Thursday afternoon local time.

Three members of the same family died in the small town of Ohatche in Calhoun County. The family tried to protect themselves from the storm in a “wooden building,” according to news agency AFP. The tornado also struck a caravan site where one man died. A fifth of the casualties were a woman in the town of Wellington in a caravan park less than 20 miles from Ohatche.

In addition, dozens are said to have been injured. The storm left more than 35,000 people without electricity. Tornadoes destroyed entire rows of houses, tore off trees, and flew loose goods, causing additional damage.

On the southwest side of Ohatche, about 100 kilometers away in Pelham, at least 60 homes were damaged, authorities said.

At least fourteen tornadoes were spotted in Alabama, CNN reports. Individual tornadoes were also observed on the side of the states of Mississippi and Georgia.

The tornado tore the roof of the house in the Eagle Point residential area of ​​Hoover, Alabama on March 25th.­

“I cried. I really panicked. The heart beat crazy. It was terrible, ” Allison Allred, 23, told Reuters by phone. During the storm, Allred, along with his 73-year-old grandmother, was at home in Bartow County, about 150 miles northeast of Ohatche.

“It had rained hail, and it rained so hard that nothing could be seen. It was really dark, but luckily we were safe, ”Allred adds.

A lightning struck a police officer who was putting down roadblocks in the city of Florence. He was taken to hospital.

Storm for a while, people were told to stay in a safe place and avoid driving as well as all outdoor activities.

Serious damage occurred in several counties, in addition to Calhoun, at least in Shelby and Jefferson counties, Reuters reports.

Spouse of the President of the United States Jill Biden canceled his planned trip to Alabama on Friday. The purpose was to campaign together with the actor Jennifer Garnerin for the recovery package created by the corona epidemic.