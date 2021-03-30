United States Toddler Gets Access to U.S. Nuclear Control Unit Twitter Account, Followers Confused by Strange Tweet

The bongants of the Mystery Tweet joked that someone had leaked the nuclear weapon trigger codes.

The United States the U.S. Strategic Command of the Army Nuclear Weapons Management Unit Twitter account appeared on Monday a remarkable tweet:; l ;; gmlzxssaw.

Followers immediately began to ball theories: Has anyone released a nuclear weapons launch code? Is the account hacked?

Half an hour later, a sequel appeared under the tweet: “I apologize for the embarrassment. Don’t worry about this publication. “

The response only seemed to add water to the rumor mill, and eventually both Tweets were removed from the account.

To Daily Dot working freelance journalist Mikael Thalen decided to find out where the mystery tweet really came from and made a request for information.

It turned out that a spokesman managing a U.S. Strategic Command account who had spent a day off at home had had a classic mocha. He had left his Twitter account open on his computer and visited another room, Daily Dot write.

The spokesperson’s “very young” child had taken the opportunity to go and try out the computer keyboard. Tweet had left the world by mistake.

“Nothing malicious happened, meaning our Twitter account was not hacked,” the US Strategic Command stressed in its response.

“We noticed the publication and asked for it to be removed by phone.”