This Thursday the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations Leaguestarting with the USA versus Jamaica in it AT&T Stadium from Texas, where the host team suffered a lot to make it to the final because they had to come from behind to leave the score 3-1.
Not even a minute had passed when the Reggae Boyz surprised with a header Greg Leigh after a throw-in where Bobby De Cordova-Reid centered, with which they quickly went to the front to defend that minimal advantage throughout the 90 minutes.
He was running out of ideas. The Stars and Stripessince added time was being played without being able to harm the Jamaican goal, but in a last play, which will remain in doubt if it was offside or not, a corner kick was given, where even the goalkeeper Matt Turner went to head. After the center of Giovanni Reynacame a hairstyle of Chris Richards that hit the face of Cory Burke to cause the own goal and the tie that gave them life at minute 90+7.
With the Caribbeans completely blurred for extra time, the Team USA was able to break their defense easily to achieve the comeback in the 96th minute through Haji Wright. Later, at 109', the striker of the team appeared again. Coventry City to achieve his double against a Andrew Blake that little he could do.
With this victory, the Americans are closer than ever to achieving the three-time championship of the CONCACAF Nations Leaguewaiting for who will be their rival in the grand final, whether it be the selection of Mexico or the selection of Panama.
