ANDThe US Government announced this Friday that it will open next September 10, an office of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS, in English) in Quito (Ecuador) to expedite the Reunification of persons with their relatives who are already in the United States.

USCIS Office in Quito: New Facilities for Refugees

Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2024 increased the target for Latin America and the Caribbean to a range of 35,000 to 50,000 admissions Photo:AFP Share

The Quito office, which will be located at the U.S. Embassy headquarters,”will focus on increasing refugee processing capacity“consistent with USCIS’s commitments under the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program,” the office said in a statement.

“The opening of the Quito office expands USCIS’s international presence and expertise in a critical location,” USCIS Director Ur Jaddou said in the statement.

He noted that it is part of “the efforts of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration to facilitate safe and orderly legal pathways and fulfill our humanitarian mission.”

The Quito Field Office will support the U.S. government’s efforts to resettle refugees from the Americas.

The Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2024 increased the target for Latin America and the Caribbean to a range of 35,000 to 50,000 admissions.

In addition to supporting refugee processing in Ecuador and the region, USCIS staff will focus on family reunification work and resume other critical duties at the embassy.

These include interviewing and processing requests from family members of refugees or asylum seekers, take fingerprints, supervise the collection of DNA samples and perform essential fraud detection activities.

The Quito office, the twelfth USCIS international office, will be available by appointment only through its website. The others are in Ciudad de Guatemala, Havana, Mexico City, San Salvador, Tegucigalpa, Nairobi, New Delhi, Ankara, Doha, Beijing and Guangzhou.