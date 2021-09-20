The United States government will suspend, as of November, travel restrictions to foreign tourists, including those from Brazil, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, announced a White House official on Monday (20).

Under the new rules, all foreigners will have to present proof that they have received the complete coronavirus vaccine regimen to enter US territory, said Jeff Zients, White House coordinator of pandemic efforts. These passengers will not need to be quarantined upon arrival in the country. The information was first released by the newspaper Financial Times.

Zients said that the definition of “fully vaccinated” will be up to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which will also define the list of vaccines that will be accepted.

US citizens and vaccinated foreigners traveling to the US will be required to take a Covid-19 test within three days of travel and test negative when boarding. Americans who are not vaccinated will be subject to stricter requirements to return to the country, including diagnostic tests on the day of travel and after arriving on US soil.

CDC will soon issue an order for airlines to collect traveler contact data (email and phone) for a new contact tracking system, which will make it easier to monitor new contagions. Authorities will contact tourists to find out if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

The new rules change the policies that have been in place since last year, still under Donald Trump, and which were maintained by current President Joe Biden, which prevent the majority of foreign travelers from entering the US during the 14 days. prior to landing on American soil, in Brazil, the United Kingdom, in European countries in the Schengen area that do not have border control, Ireland, China, South Africa, among others.