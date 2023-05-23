Tuesday, May 23, 2023
United States | Tiktok is trying to block the banning of the video app in Montana, USA

May 23, 2023
According to the two lawsuits, Montana is trying to exercise national security powers that can only be exercised by the federal government.

Stateside Tiktok is trying to block the banning of the popular video app in the state of Montana. Tiktok filed a lawsuit in the federal court in the United States on Monday, according to which the ban violates the right to freedom of speech protected by the constitution.

“The extraordinary and unprecedented measures taken by the state are based only on baseless speculation,” Tiktok’s lawsuit says.

The video app called on the court to declare Montana’s Tiktok ban unconstitutional and stop the state from ever implementing the ban.

In addition, a group of five Tiktok users filed a separate lawsuit last week to overturn Montana’s ban. This lawsuit also claims that Montana’s Tiktok ban violates their right to free speech.

Both lawsuits say the state is trying to exercise a national security power that can only be exercised by the federal government.

Legislators decided on the ban already around mid-April, and the state’s governor Greg Gianforte signed the decision last week. The governor said he supports banning the app to protect Montanans’ personal information from the Chinese Communist Party.

Montana is the first US state where such a decision has been made. The ban is supposed to enter into force next year. After that, using Tiktok, offering the possibility to use it or offering the possibility to download it would violate the ban. Each violation is punishable by a fine of $10,000 per day.

According to the ban, Apple and Google should remove Tiktok from their app stores.

However, the ban could be overturned by law if the app is bought by a company based in a country the United States does not consider an adversary.

The data security of the application developed by the Chinese technology company Bytedance has raised concerns in other Western countries as well. The application is banned on the devices of employees in many countries.

