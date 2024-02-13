Tuesday, February 13, 2024
United States | Tight vote: The secretary responsible for the US homeland security is charged with official misconduct

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2024
in World Europe
The vote was tight: 214 representatives voted for the indictment, 213 against the indictment.

Stateside minister responsible for homeland security Alejandro Mayorkas has been charged with criminal activity, several US media reports.

The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on the issue on Tuesday, and the vote was tight: 214 representatives voted for the impeachment, 213 against the impeachment. Last week, the impeachment failed in a vote as Republican ranks broke. This time, three Republicans voted with the Democrats, says, among other things CNN.

Republicans accuse Mayorkas of neglecting the situation on the US-Mexico border and its security.

Mayorkas is the first government minister to be impeached in almost 150 years.

