United States | Three were killed and several were wounded in the shooting by motorcycle gangs

At least three people were killed and five were wounded in shootings at a gathering of motorcyclists in Red River, New Mexico, USA, the country’s media reported on Sunday.

Mayor of Red River by Linda Calhoun according to the report, all the victims were motorcyclists who participated in the incident, and it was a clash between gangs.

“All the shooters have been arrested,” the mayor assured.

Local media according to information, it was a clash between the Bandidos motorcycle gang and some other gang members. The shootings happened at five in the evening on Saturday local time.

Due to the incident, a curfew was declared in the nearby town of Taos for the night before Sunday, and the sale of alcohol was prohibited.