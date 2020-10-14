American retirees demonstrate for the re-election of Donald Trump in small golf carts on October 3 in Florida. (PAUL HENNESSY / NURPHOTO / AFP)

In Joe Biden’s latest TV commercial, a retired metalworker, Mike, is featured. He says he worked for 47 years, but that Donald Trump wants to attack his social security, and that only Biden understands seniors, and defends their standard of living. The Democratic candidate was also Tuesday, October 12 in Florida, precisely to talk to seniors. Normally we consider in the United States that it is rather a rather conservative population. But this year is happening like a small revolution: in the polls, Joe Biden is very much in the lead among the over 65s. Between 20 and 27 points ahead of Trump in this category of the population. Never has a Democratic candidate been so popular with seniors since Bill Clinton in 1996.

There are undoubtedly several factors in the disenchantment of seniors for Donald Trump. The main thing obviously remains its management of the coronavirus epidemic. Those over 65 were the first victims of the disease, ie 150,000 out of 210,000 American deaths. Donald Trump can tell them that he adores them, that they are “his favorite people in the world”, that he too is a senior, obviously the message is struggling to get through. Especially when the president also claims that it is necessary to control the virus, not to be afraid of it. It is not certain that it pleases this category of the population very much, which however in 2016 had voted for the Republican candidate.

I too am a senior, although no one notices.

This evolution of the electorate over 65 could have significant consequences on election day, November 3. Because they represent about 25% of voters in the United States, and more in key states like Florida. In recent weeks, we’ve seen pro-Trump and then pro-Biden demonstrations there in golf carts. It is quite possible that it is these seniors who, in three weeks, will decide between two other seniors: Donald Trump, 74, and Joseph Biden, soon to be 78.