United States | Three students of Palestinian background were shot in Vermont, one seriously injured

The students’ parents demand that the act should be investigated as a hate crime.

Three a university student of Palestinian background was shot in the US state of Vermont on Saturday. One of the victims is seriously injured.

The news agency Reuters and a US channel report on the matter, among others CNN.

The youths had left relatives for a Thanksgiving visit when an unknown man started shooting at them.

of Burlington, Vermont the city police announced on Sunday that the officers had shot at the suspect on Saturday evening at 18:30 local time. After the exchange of gunfire, police found two injured students near the University of Vermont campus and a third a short distance away.

Police still looking for the suspected shooter, who acted alone.

Police said in their release that the victims received first aid at the scene, from where they were transferred to the University of Vermont Health Center. One of the injured was transported from the health center to the hospital for further treatment.

Police say two of the victims are US citizens and the third is a permanent resident.

According to the Middle East Understanding organization, the parents of the young people demanded that the police investigate the matter as a hate crime. According to the police, two of the students were wearing shemagh scarves. The Shemagh scarf is often associated with the Middle East and in Western countries it is also sometimes called the “Palestinian scarf”.