An air of David against Goliath, version Wall Street. Since the beginning of January, the share price of the American chain of video game stores GameStop, among others, has burst through the ceiling to everyone’s surprise.

Behind this surprising phenomenon are Internet users, grouped together on a section of the Reddit platform and who have sworn to declare war on several large investment funds. Franceinfo looks back on this phenomenon which made stock market regulators react in several countries.

What happened ?

With a bleak future due to the boom in the sale of dematerialized games, the American chain of video game stores GameStop has seen its share price plummet for several years. From $ 60 at the end of 2007, the price of a share in this company, parent company of the Micromania brand in France, fell to $ 2.57 in March 2020. Other companies in difficulty, such as the the movie chain AMC or the maker of BlackBerry phones, were in the same situation.

The precarious situation of these faded companies has attracted the attention of certain investment funds specializing in short selling, which consists of borrowing securities to bank on their decline, then paying them later at a reduced price.

This practice, legal but not really glorious since it consists in betting on the poor health of a company, has provoked the anger of amateur stock marketers. Grouped on the “WallStreetBets” section of the Reddit platform, they coordinated to rush a few days ago on the shares of these faltering companies, and thus force investment funds to buy at a high price to avoid losing too much money.

The result of this operation panicked the New York Stock Exchange. Within days, the GameStop share price soared 1,700% to over $ 347 on Wednesday, reports the New York Times (article in English). The company was then worth $ 10.3 billion, the equivalent of French Renault, notes for its part The world. The value of a BlackBerry share has, for its part, multiplied by almost 5 between the beginning of January and Wednesday, and that of the cinema chain AMC has taken 900%.

How to explain this stock market offensive?

In an article, The echoes explain that this offensive by small American carriers on speculative funds was made possible by the conjunction of several factors. On the one hand, the explosion of American online brokers, which since 2019 have allowed everyone to buy and sell shares on the financial markets without paying any commission. Across the Atlantic, the star of his services is called Robinhood (Robin Hood): “With its disarmingly simple trading application (…), it has conquered more than 13 million stock marketers” since 2013, writes the economic daily. Popular with members of “WallStreetBets”, the brokerage platform on Thursday restricted transactions on GameStop and other companies, causing their shares to fall.

The other determining factor is the Covid-19 crisis. According to the newspaper, many Americans took advantage of the restrictions put in place last spring to learn about the purse strings, and most online brokers “saw their number of users grow three to four times faster in the first half of 2020 than in 2019 at the same time”. The daily also estimates that government aid received by households may have encouraged some to take the plunge and embark on investment in the markets.

How have the financial markets reacted?

This maneuver of amateur stock marketers has put to the torment several investment funds, which had bet big on the collapse of GameStop and other faltering companies. Forced to liquidate its positions in GameStop shares, the Melvin Capital fund had to be bailed out by $ 2.75 billion by other investment firms, report The echoes. The head of another of these funds, Citron Research, for his part posted a video on YouTube Friday, in which he declares that he is renouncing the short sale of shares.

Faced with the evolution of the price of these securities, the regulator of the American Stock Exchange for its part indicated, Friday in a press release, that it “closely studied the measures taken by regulated entities which may have disadvantaged investors or unfairly limited their ability to invest in certain stocks.” A clear allusion to the decisions taken by several brokerage platforms, including Robinhood, which this week restricted transactions on several securities that have experienced sudden upward movements.

This surge in prices caused a reaction to the other side of the Atlantic. The British market policeman, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), declared on Friday to be “aware of the situation and [continuer] to closely monitor trade in UK markets “. “When trading stocks in highly volatile market conditions, UK investors should make sure that they fully understand the risks they are taking. This applies to UK investors who trade stocks in the US as well as the UK”, added the FCA.