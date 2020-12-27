United States Three people have died in a bowling alley shooting in the United States

The shooting took place in Rockford, Illinois on Saturday night local time.

Three people have been killed and at least three injured in a U.S. shooting incident in the state of Illinois, several U.S. media reports. The shooting took place at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, and outside on Saturday night local time.

Rockford Police said a messaging service on Twitter that caught one person. Police commissioner Daniel G. O’Shea said ABC News according to that the shooter had still been in the building when the police had arrived on the scene.

O’Shea told ABC News and NBC News according to that there are teenagers among the injured.

According to O’Shea, the course of events is still being investigated. Police said a shot had been fired both inside and outside the building.