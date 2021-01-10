They are now about fifteen to be indicted. Three new pro-Trump protesters were arrested and charged after their violent intrusion into the Capitol Wednesday, announced Saturday, January 9 the US Department of Justice.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, the shirtless, buffalo horned and painted conspirator who had magnetized photographers and cameras across Capitol Hill, was arrested and charged with unlawful trespassing and violent conduct on Capitol Hill, said the ministry in a press release.

Adam Johnson, the 30-year-old in the Trump hat pictured all smiles carrying the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested in Florida on Friday. He was charged with the same counts but also with theft, although Nancy Pelosi’s desk was found the next day, abandoned in a hallway.

Finally Derrick Evans, an elected member of the Parliament of the State of West Virginia who had filmed himself breaking into Congress by shouting “Derrick Evans is on Capitol Hill!”, was arrested Friday at his home and charged on Saturday with unlawful trespassing and violent conduct. The local elected official announced his resignation on Saturday.

The three indictments highlight that the defendants illegally entered a federal building “at the time Vice President Mike Pence was present”, which makes their case worse.

On Friday, the ministry had already announced 13 indictments for trespassing and disorder, and the arrest in Arkansas of Richard Barnett, a pro-gun activist photographed with his foot on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.