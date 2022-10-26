United States | Three men were found guilty of aiding and abetting the kidnapping of the governor of Michigan

13 people were arrested in the United States in 2020 on suspicion of plotting the kidnapping of the governor of Michigan.

Stateside three men belonging to the militant group Wolverine Watchmen have been found guilty of helping Michigan Gov. by Gretchen Whitmer for planning the abduction in 2020.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

The men were found to have been part of a conspiracy to kidnap the governor, which prosecutors said stemmed from hostility toward the restrictions he imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The jury found the men guilty of gang membership, firearms violations and providing material support to terrorism.

They all face up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 15.

In October 2020 13 people was arrested suspected of preparing the kidnapping of the governor of Michigan and the seizure of the state administration building.

Whitmer represents the Democratic Party and was often the Republican president of the time Donald Trump’s subject to outbursts of anger.

Some of the defendants have already pleaded guilty to the plot.