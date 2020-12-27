New shooting with dramatic outcome in the United States. Three people were killed and three others injured by an individual who opened fire on Saturday (Dec. 26) at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, police said.

Authorities in Rockford have asked the population to stay away from the scene of the shooting.

“The investigation is continuing. We have three deceased peoplePolice chief Dan O’Shea said at a press conference at the scene.

He added that three other people with gunshot wounds were hospitalized.

“We arrested a suspect. It’s more or less what we have so farDan O’Shea said without giving further details. The establishment where the incident took place posted a message on its Facebook account: “pray please“.

Tom McNamara, the city’s mayor, said in a statement he was “angry and sad” over the shooting. “My thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones and the injured”, he added.

2020 was the deadliest year in the city in terms of murders with 35 homicides during the year, according to local media, The Rockford Register Star.