Sunday, August 27, 2023
United States | Three killed in shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, motivated by racial hatred

August 27, 2023
The federal police is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Stateside In the shooting that took place in Jacksonville, Florida, three black people died, says the local sheriff. In addition, he says the suspected shooter died of his own bullet.

According to the sheriff, the act was motivated by racist hatred, as the shooting in the discount department store targeted black people. The sheriff says that the suspected shooter left behind manifestos, from which an ideology based on hatred becomes clear. He says the suspect is white and in his twenties, wearing a tactical vest and armed with both a handgun and a rifle.

A representative of the US Federal Police FBI has said that the police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

