United States | Three have died in the New York area from a rare bacteria that can be contracted from oysters or swimming

Warming seas increase the risk. Even those who survive the infection often have to have their limbs amputated.

of New York in the metropolitan area, three people have died and one has been hospitalized in recent weeks due to the same bacteria. The newspaper reports on the cases found on Long Island and the state side of Connecticut The New York Times mixed Fox’s and NBC’s local news outlets.

It’s about Vibrio vulnificus – a bacterium that a person can get in their system, for example, after eating oysters or staying in sea or brackish water. Bacteria can enter the body not only through the mouth but also through a wound. The New York cases apparently have both.

“Although rare, Vibrio bacterium has unfortunately spread to our region and can be extremely dangerous,” New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul said, according to NBC.

Officials warn that people should not enter seawater if they have open wounds. Eating oysters should not be dangerous for basic health, but weakened immunity and liver diseases, for example, expose you to danger.

“Eat shrimp instead of oysters,” a doctor specializing in infectious diseases William Schaffner instructed risk groups in The New York Times.

Vibrio vulnificus sometimes called “flesh-eating bacteria” because the infection can destroy the muscle tissue around the wound before it causes blood poisoning.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), an estimated fifth of those infected die, and even those who survive often have to have their limbs amputated.

Cases are rare at New York latitudes and are concentrated there in the summer months. Published last spring research according to climate change and the warming of sea waters increase the risk. The number of cases has multiplied on the US East Coast in 30 years.