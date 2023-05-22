United States | Three dead in bar shooting in Missouri

The shooting took place in Kansas City, Missouri on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Stateside There has been a shooting in the state of Missouri in which three people have died, reports the news agency, among other things AP.

The shooting happened at a bar in the city of Kansas City. In addition, two people have been wounded, the police say. One of the wounded is in critical condition.

The police were called to the scene just before the closing time of the bar on the night between Saturday and Sunday local time.

Two victims died on the spot. One of them was inside the bar and the other was found outside. The third victim died in hospital.

It was not immediately known at which point in the bar the shooting had taken place or if there were several locations.

The police according to all the victims are adults. The exact ages or identities of the victims were not immediately clear.

A local rap artist, who uses the stage name, had performed in the bar called Klymax Lounge on Saturday night Nutty Still Gassin.

The artist sent a live video from the bar on Facebook from the early evening. According to police, detectives and investigators were on the scene early Sunday collecting evidence and talking to potential witnesses.