United States | Three dead after tornado in Texas, severe weather warning affects millions

Terrifying described tornado tore through a town in North Texas on Thursday, causing widespread destruction. According to reports, at least three people died and around 100 others were injured, says news agency AFP.

The severe weather warning affected several million Americans in the southern and midwestern states. Areas have been hit by dangerous storms fueled by high temperatures, bringing tornadoes, thunderstorms and golf ball-sized hail.

Tornado, Thunderstorm and Flood Warnings were in effect for parts of Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida.

Violent tornado hit Perryton, a town of about 8,000 in Texas, Thursday night. Videos shot by drones show several buildings destroyed and trees and vehicles down.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told ABC News that three people were confirmed dead and an estimated 100 were being treated at local hospitals for minor to serious injuries.