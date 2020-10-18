In Washington, if the crowd was small due to the pandemic, several thousand people joined the procession on Saturday which passed before the Supreme Court and the United States Congress.

Thousands of people marched, Saturday, October 17, in the streets of Washington towards the seat of the American Supreme Court to pay tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to protest against Donald Trump’s choice to replace her as soon as possible. – here by judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The Senate Judicial Affairs Committee, where Republicans are in the majority, has scheduled Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation vote for October 22 despite objections from Democrats, who denounce a procedure too close to the November 3 presidential election.

The protests are inspired by those that have taken place every year since 2017 and which have brought together millions of protesters.

We marched the day after. We are marching to say goodbye to this administration. If you don’t feel comfortable in person, there are many virtual events online. Show up for the change that we can be. # womensmarch2020 @womensmarch #countonus pic.twitter.com/Mqsdqp5J01 – Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) October 17, 2020

In the capital, if the crowd was small due to the pandemic, several thousand people had joined the procession in the early afternoon which passed in front of the Supreme Court and the American Congress.

A group of demonstrators wore the red tunic and the white cap of The Scarlet Handmaid, a novel that describes an America transformed into a patriarchal dictatorship where some women become sex slaves. Others wore the famous white ruff and black tunic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nicknamed “RBG”, champion of the cause of women, a judge’s hammer in hand.

In New York, where five different demonstrations were planned, around 300 demonstrators gathered in Washington Square, wearing pink caps or carrying posters supporting Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, or in memory of “RBG”.