No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States This video is being used by Democrats as evidence in Trump’s official crime proceedings

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 9, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Litigation Former President of the United States Donald Trumpia against began in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Democratic Member of the House of Representatives as Chief Prosecutor Jamie Raskin appeared at the beginning of the reading a summary video of the Senate conquest and the events that led to it. The video uses material filmed by news agencies, magazines and protesters.

Democrats say the video proves that Trump incited his supporters to revolt when the Senate had to confirm Joe Biden election victory.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.