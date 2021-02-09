United States This video is being used by Democrats as evidence in Trump’s official crime proceedings

Litigation Former President of the United States Donald Trumpia against began in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Democratic Member of the House of Representatives as Chief Prosecutor Jamie Raskin appeared at the beginning of the reading a summary video of the Senate conquest and the events that led to it. The video uses material filmed by news agencies, magazines and protesters.

Democrats say the video proves that Trump incited his supporters to revolt when the Senate had to confirm Joe Biden election victory.