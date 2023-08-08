What did Blinken say?

“Certainly diplomacy is the best way to resolve this situation,” Anthony Blinken said in an interview with Radio France International.

“This is the approach of ECOWAS, this is our approach, and we support the efforts of equiwas to restore constitutional order,” he added.

However, the ECOWAS approach differs slightly from what the head of US diplomacy said, as four countries in the group declared their readiness for military intervention, namely Nigeria, Senegal, Benin and Ivory Coast.

ECOWAS used the diplomatic tool in the first days following the coup, and sent a delegation to Niamey to find a way out of the crisis, but it did not succeed in making progress.

The group stated that the military solution in the crisis would be “the last option.”

The American position on the coup in Niger

Initially, the United States condemned the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

The United States has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to restoring an elected government to Niger.

The United States promised to cut off security and economic aid to Niger, but did not cut it. Rather, it suspended part of it and confirmed the continuation of others.

The US position, which is not enthusiastic about military intervention, stems from the presence of its military personnel on the territory of Niger, in addition to a base dedicated to drones in the framework of combating terrorism, in addition to the fear of Russia investing in the matter.

America did not publicly put the military option on the table.

The chances of interference are slim

Academician and specialist in African affairs, Driss Ayat, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: