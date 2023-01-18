United States | This is how Ivana Trump’s million inheritance is divided – Ex-husband Donald Trump gets nothing

Ivana Trump, who died in July, bequeathed her property to her loved ones. The ex-husband Donald Trump will not get anything, even if his other ex-husband Ivana Trump wanted to give a property in France.

In July dead Ivana Trump the fate of millions of assets is clear, he says Forbes. According to the newspaper Donald Trump’s the ex-spouse left a property worth about 34 million dollars, or about 31 million euros, which he has bequeathed to both his children and the family’s former nanny and one of his friends.

According to Forbes, Trump wanted to divide most of his wealth equally among his three children Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump in progress. They inherited, among other things, a house near Central Park in New York.

According to Forbes, the house is now for sale, and the asking price is 26.5 million dollars, or about 24.5 million euros. The proceeds from the sale of the house will be divided equally between Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

His children in addition, Ivana Trump also left her property to the family’s former nanny To Dorothy Curry. Over the years, Curry became a very important person for the family, raising the children and also acting as Ivana’s assistant.

To Curry, Trump bequeathed his apartment in Florida, which is worth about one million dollars. In addition, Curry gets Trump’s dog, a Yorkshire terrier named Tiger Trump.

According to Forbes, Ivana Trump was supposed to leave the property in St. Tropez, France to her ex-husband Rossano to the Rubiconbut he died in 2021. Ivana, on the other hand, left nothing to her second ex-husband Donald Trump.

The Trumps gathered for Ivana’s funeral in New York last summer.

Trump bequeathed his other property in St. Tropez to a friend To Evelyne Galet. According to Forbes, almost nothing is known about the relationship between Galet and Trump, and it is not known how they knew each other. The magazine points out that very little is known about Galet in general.

Representatives of the Trump Organization did not respond to Forbes’ questions on the subject.

Those close to you in addition, Ivana Trump bequeathed her property to charity. Her clothes are donated to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Only Trump’s furs will be sold, and the proceeds will be divided among his children.

According to Forbes, a significant amount of taxes will be paid on Trump’s inheritance. According to US law, anyone can bequeath $12 million worth of assets, but the state takes about 40 percent of taxes on the portion that exceeds that. In Trump’s case, the share of taxes rises to about 8.7 million dollars.

According to Forbes, Trump stated in his will that his funds should be used to pay taxes.

Czech born Ivana Trump died at the age of 73 on July 14 in an accident in her apartment.

According to the coroner, he died from injuries to his midsection. He was found lifeless at the bottom of the stairs of his New York apartment.

Ivana Trump was known as a model and businesswoman, and Donald Trump’s first wife. The couple was married from 1977 to 1992.

During her marriage, Ivana Trump actively participated in her husband’s business activities. In the divorce, he received, among other things, millions in cash, a mansion and a hefty alimony.