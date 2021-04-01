United States “This guy is in some stuff” – the court followed for an hour videos of George Floyd’s death

The kiosk salesman told the court he regretted taking the counterfeit note from Floyd, who had bought the tobacco.

Jury spent most of Wednesday’s hearing examining video evidence when a court found a black truck driver and security guard dead in police hands George Floydin.46, last moments. Floyd died in an arrest situation in Minneapolis on May 25 last.

The prosecutor is demanding 45-year-old white police To Derek Chauvin conviction for second- or third-degree murder or second-degree murder. In Finland, the charges would be roughly equivalent to murder or death.

Chauvin kept Floyd pressed to his knees under the street for more than nine minutes and Floyd was later found dead. According to the defense, Floyd died of a drug overdose.

“George Floyd was killed by an overdose of force,” Floyd’s family lawyer Ben Crump commented on Monday.

In court of the videos shown on Wednesday, a total of an hour had accumulated from the body cameras of the police patrol who had arrested the patrol.

The video shows how one of the first passers-by to arrive Charles McMillan, 61, stands next to Floyd, who is printed on the ground, as he tries to cry out to his recently deceased mother for help. McMillan covers his face, soaked with tears, with his hands and asks Floyd to cooperate with the police.

“I can’t,” Floyd gets a response, according to news agency Reuters. These are his last words.

When the ambulance arrives, Chauvin is heard to defend his actions.

“I had to keep the big guy in his fields,” Chauvin says. “It seems to be in some substances.”

In the trial drawing, food kiosk vendor Christopher Martin was sitting in a witness box while a security camera image of George Floyd’s kiosk visit was presented in court.­

Previously On Wednesday, the court inspected, among other things, the surveillance camera of the food kiosk in the detention center and heard the 19-year-old salesman of the kiosk as a witness. Christopher Martinia. Floyd bought a cigarette case from Martin before his arrest and paid for it with an apparently counterfeit $ 20 bill.

In the video, Floyd looks cheerful and over-energetic.

“He seemed nice and kind and he was talkative,” Martin testified. “He seemed to be celebrating an ordinary day of remembrance, living only his own life. But yes, he seemed to be in the cloud. ”

On the day of Floyd’s death, Memorial Day was celebrated in the United States. According to the autopsy, Floyd had fentanyl in his blood, but the prosecutor considers this finding irrelevant to the prosecution. In addition, the prosecutor has pointed out that Floyd has used opioid-based painkillers.

Seller Martin said in court that he considered the banknote handed out by Floyd immediately counterfeit.

“But I thought he himself might not even realize it was wrong.”

Martin said he was considering exchanging the banknote for the right one in his own bag, but said he had told his supervisor. This had asked another employee to alert the police.

Martin said in court that he later regretted accepting the bill.

“I thought that if I had not taken the vouchers, all of this could have been avoided.”

A major wave of Black Lives Matter protests rose last year from Floyd’s death. The trial, which began Monday, is one of the most watched in modern U.S. history.