The accident happened near the US-Mexico border, in the agricultural region near Holtville. At least ten of the deceased and several injured are Mexican nationals. The tragedy occurred at dawn when a truck with a trailer collided with a Ford Expedition carrying 25 people, including minors.

At least thirteen people died this Tuesday, March 2, on a highway in Holtville, California, in a serious traffic accident between a truck with a trailer and a car that was carrying many more passengers than allowed. Although many details about what happened are not yet known, the authorities are slowly advancing the details about the tragedy.

The collision, which took place very close to the border between Mexico and the United States, happened at 6:15 in the morning on a little-traveled road. At least ten of the fatalities have Mexican nationality, as are many of the injured.

“Unfortunately, Consulate personnel have confirmed the death of ten Mexican people so far,” Roberto Velasco, director for North America of the Mexican Foreign Minister, confirmed through Twitter.

According to Omar Watson, Chief of Highway Patrol Border Division, the ages of the deceased range between 20 and 55 years. It also warns that, among the victims who were injured, is the driver of the trailer, who suffered moderate damage, and minors under 16 years of age.

The vehicle, a Ford Expedition that seats up to eight people, was carrying 25 people. Watson said it was still too early to know if the van was carrying migrants or others who might have crossed from Mexico in the crowded vehicle. The North American authorities working hand in hand with the Mexican consulate in the identification of the victims to notify their families.

Several of those affected were taken to the El Centro Regional Medical Center, said the director of the hospital’s emergency room, Judy Cruz, in a press conference posted on Facebook. Three victims were flown to other hospitals and another seven were flown to El Centro. One person died in the hospital, according to Cruz.

With Reuters and EFE