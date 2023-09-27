United States | They will continue as Trump’s challengers – the ex-president is not going to attend the expected election debate

Seven politicians vying for the Republican presidential nomination will face each other on Wednesday evening local time.

Republicans the second election debate will take place the night before Thursday Finnish time. Seven politicians will participate in the debate, all of whom are eyeing the Republican presidential nomination for next year’s elections, Reuters and CNN.

Leading opinion polls Donald Trump not to be seen in the debate, because he announced well in advance that he would leave all of his party’s election debates. According to Reuters, he has announced that he is heading to give a speech to Detroit auto workers.

However, seven Republican candidates will fight on Wednesday evening local time for who gets to grab the spot as the former president’s main challenger.

For now, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has been firmly stuck in the second favorite place in opinion polls, but of the New York Times according to the situation may be changing.

The debate is organized by the former president Ronald Reagan at the eponymous library in California. DeSantis will be challenged there Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Chris Christie and Dough Burgum.

They will measure each other in the election debate on Wednesday night. Listed from left to right: Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Dough Burgum.

Trump’s support for the Republican presidential candidate has been over 50 percent in opinion polls. DeSantis is nearly 40 percentage points behind him, as his approval ratings have hovered around 15 percent.

The 45-year-old Florida governor is more conservative than Trump on several social issues, such as abortion.

The strict line has not only benefited DeSantis. His top supporter has said no additional dollars will be forthcoming unless DeSantis takes a more moderate approach to the controversial issues.

64-year-old Mike Pence is remembered as Trump’s vice president, who has distanced himself from his party mate after the congressional attack in January 2021. Pence believes that “history will hold Trump accountable” for his role in the attack.

Pence is a staunch conservative who seeks to appeal especially to the evangelical Christian community.

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, is a former biotech investor and executive who pressured companies to abandon initiatives related to the environment, society and corporate governance. He is an ardent supporter of Trump and has said that if he were elected president, he would pardon Trump first.

Former US President Donald Trump does not feel it necessary to participate in his party’s debates, because “the people already know who he is”.

51-year-old Nikki Haley has tried to create a wedge between Trump and the current US president to Joe Biden with age. The former governor of South Carolina has also not hidden his Indian roots, but has still managed to gain a reputation as a staunch conservative.

Tim Scott, 58, is known for his sunny disposition and has been working to bring his divided party together. However, according to an opinion poll conducted in September, Scott’s support is only around a couple of percent.

61 years old Chris Christie has shared his advice for Trump, but turned his coat after the events of January 6th. In recent months, the former New Jersey governor has vociferously attacked Trump over his ever-increasing criminal charges.

North Dakota Gov. Dough Burgum, 67, is at the bottom of the polls. He has tried to portray himself as a traditional conservative focused on the economy and national security. Burgum supports, among other things, lowering taxes and reducing regulation.

The Republican Party will choose its presidential candidate in the primaries in the first half of next year.

The presidential election day is November 5.