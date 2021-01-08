Staggering images. The Capitol, the seat of the United States Congress in Washington, was stormed Wednesday, January 6, by hundreds of pro-Trump protesters as the certification session for Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the election took place. presidential. These supporters of the current US president had previously gathered in the federal capital on the occasion of a “March to save America”, during which Donald Trump had called for “never concede defeat”.

Heading towards the Capitol, they finally broke through a police seemingly outdated, and entered the temple of American democracy, which led to the death of at least one pro-Trump activist, killed by a policeman on site. A police officer also died of his injuries Thursday, January 7, according to a police statement. A striking situation which raised many questions around the security of the site, to the point that Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund tendered his resignation, in a letter dated January 7.

Were the Capitol police sufficiently prepared?

The security of the US Congress is ensured, as this official site explains, by the Capitol police*, which brings together 2,300 employees and police officers responsible for maintaining order. “We train, plan and budget every day so that something like this doesn’t happen, reported to Washington post* Kim Dine, Capitol Police Chief from 2012 to 2016. I still can’t figure out how this could have happened. “

Because in front of the demonstrators, the police forces posted behind simple barriers appeared “understaffed”, in the words of District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser at Channel MSNBC*, as shown by these images relayed online by the permanent correspondent of France Televisions in the United States.

The images of the forced passage of the pro trumps yesterday. From another angle. pic.twitter.com/5jS5UmTDyT – Agnès Vahramian (@AgnesVahramian) January 7, 2021

The agency Reuters* note, moreover, that the Capitol police are in principle only trained to contain the demonstrators at the bottom of the steps of this more than a century old building, which has many windows and doors. “Once [que les forces de police] have lost the steps, they have lost the doors and windows “, observed the former congressional security chief, interviewed by Reuters.

What to arouse “serious security concerns” Congress among elected officials, reports a Democratic representative in HuffPost*. These elected officials promise to shed light on the lack of preparation of the police forces. “Our lives were at stake today”, said Missouri Rep. Cori Bush at MSNBC*. “It’s pretty clear that a number of people are going to lose their jobs very, very soon.”, also launched the representative of Ohio Tim Ryan, quoted by Politico*.

After the clashes, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned in a January 7 letter to his superiors and made public Friday January 8 by a reporter from Politico.

Finally, a officer who had been in the US Congressional Security Service since July 2008, Brian D. Sicknick, est died of his injuries Thursday, January 7. he was injured on Capitol Hill in clashes with pro-Trump activists, indicated Friday, January 8 a statement from the police in charge of security of the US Congress.

Why not bring in the National Guard earlier?

It is a subject that is debated. The National Guard, this reserve military body that can be mobilized with the agreement of the executive, was deployed in the federal capital on the occasion of the march in support of Donald Trump, on demand* from Mayor Muriel Bowser. A contingent of 340 unarmed guards had been called to station in several streets of the federal capital to assist the Washington police.

Faced with a growing crowd, the Department of Defense was initially slow to respond to requests from authorities in Washington, giving way to a “confusion”, reports the media Snopes*. About 1,100 Washington National Guard reservists, supported by troops from neighboring states of Virginia and Maryland as well as the Washington police, were finally mobilized after the approval of Vice President Mike Pence, reports Forbes*.

What spark controversy, while in June 2020, after the death of the African-American George Floyd, the National Guard had been mobilized en masse* by Donald trump* on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and in the streets of Washington in front of the demonstrators of the Black Lives Matter movement. “One more example of the hypocrysia of our security forces in their reaction to the protests”, accused* the militant organization after the assault on the Capitol.





Members of the Washington National Guard stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in front of a crowd of protesters gathered on June 2, 2020 after the death of African American George Floyd. (WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Have the police been kind to the protesters?

A controversy also arose after the dissemination of videos suggesting a certain complacency of the police towards the demonstrators. In two sequences relayed on social networks, members of the security forces are accused of having opened the security barriers in front of the demonstrators or of having posed with pro-Trump supporters for selfies.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 – Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

THEY LITERALLY JUST LET THEM THROUGH pic.twitter.com/tWMuchly8w – ujungbits ONLY❍ (@jihanbit) January 6, 2021

Images that prompted some elected officials to demand an investigation. “Would you take a selfie with a bank robber?” the Democratic representative of California Karen Bass protested in the HuffPost*, promising an investigation, like his colleagues in Congress. For some, these ambiguous attitudes of several police officers illustrate a “double standard”, relate commentators cited by Forbes*. The police would not treat white populations and African-American populations the same. Although in this case, a protester (in this case white), Ashli ​​Babbitt, was shot dead by a police officer in the Capitol, while trying to force a door.

Astonishment was also born at the low number of arrests: 52 people were arrested while several hundred demonstrators entered the building. “As a black, you can be stopped while walking”, advance to New York Times* Attica Scott, elected from Kentucky, “but you can be white, rebel and just get away with it”, accuses the representative, subject in the past to arrest in her State. What Joe Biden, the president-elect, summed up on Thursday: “If it had been Black Lives Matter activists yesterday, they would have been treated very differently.”

“There just weren’t enough staff to do it all”, qualified a security official at Washington post*, even if several experts quoted in the same article are astonished at the strategy employed by the police force vis-a-vis the crowd which entered the building.

Will the security of Joe Biden’s nomination on January 20 be tightened?

While the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is due to take place on January 20 on Capitol Hill, the president-elect said he was confident about the safety of the event. “I’m not worried about my safety, security or the nomination. I’m not worried,” repeated Joe Biden in front of the press* after having condemned the invasion of the Capitol.

Interrogated by the channel CBS News*, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar revealed that “major revisions” however, were going to take place in the organization of the investiture in order to ensure its smooth progress. The state of emergency was extended* in the federal capital, and the Washington National Guard mobilized for a period of 30 days. What to ensure the safety of the nomination of the duo Biden-Harris, reports NBC News*.

Is this the first time that violent events have taken place in the Capitol?

If the scale of the Capitol’s intrusion appears unprecedented in recent history, several incidents have already taken place within the place of power, recalls USA Today*. In July 1998, two Capitol Hill police officers, Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson, were shot dead by a man who broke into the building. In 1954, members of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party shot and wounded five representatives of Congress.

More recently, in 2013, a 34-year-old dental assistant, Miriam Carey, was killed by the Secret Service – the body responsible, among other things, for the protection of the President of the United States. The incident took place near the Capitol after a chase started at the White House. The American had struck a police officer while attempting a U-turn at the entrance to the complex, before fleeing. No police officer had been for follow-up* subsequently, recalls NBC.

* The indicated links refer to articles in English.