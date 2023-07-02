United States | These Americans Abandoned ‘Intolerable’ California and Found Happiness in Texas – ‘Everything I Hated Is Gone’

HS met Americans who have left everything behind to move to Texas. “Everything I hated about California is gone.”

Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Windthorst / Texas

“TI immediately realized that things are better here than in California.”

That’s what he says Stephen Wagnersupplement retailer and recent Texan.

He is one of hundreds of thousands of Americans who have made the same decision. California was allowed to stay, replaced by Texas.