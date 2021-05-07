United States There’s a state in the United States that banged money on coal for decades, but now it’s over – Wind farms are rising to the lands of Nancy Bath and it’s breaking her heart

Coal created opportunities for the state of Wyoming in the middle of the prairie. Now you have to get rid of it, but what’s left?

Wyoming

In the prairie the wind. Livestock breeder Nancy Bath advises to park the car against the wind so that the line does not seem to suck the door with it.

“Nature is tough here,” Bath says.

It is visible from the deep grooves on his face. Bath, 67, has spent her entire life on a family ranch in southern Wyoming. He knows its meadows and depressions.