United States | There is no end in sight to offensive election ads even after an assassination attempt, says the researcher

United States|Political acts of violence have been seen in the United States before, and the rhetoric has not changed about them either, reminds Oscar Winberg, PhD researcher at the University of Turku.

Advertising the culture in the United States is completely different from that in Finland, and advertisements that go to a person do not necessarily end even with the former president Donald Trump’s after the weekend assassination attempt, according to a research doctor specializing in the United States Oscar Winberg from the University of Turku.

The US Democratic Party and the President Joe Biden said they had suspended their presidential campaign after the assassination attempt. Just a week earlier, Biden’s campaign was reported to be investing $50 million in advertising in July alone.

“The differences in advertising culture can already be seen in the advertisements between McDonald’s and Burger King in the United States. They also attack others in a way that is not seen in Finland,” says Winberg.

Winberg’s according to the last 50 years or so, a culture has prevailed in the United States in which “attack ads” targeting a person are increasingly common.

In the attack ads, instead of the politics pursued by the rival candidate, he emphasizes his personal qualities, such as in the case of Biden, his health.

Especially the last eight years have been an era of very sharp advertisements. Before that, the last time it was one of the top was in the late 1980s and early 1990s, says Winberg.

“Every now and then, the discussion about advertisements comes up in the headlines as to whether this is the political atmosphere that we want. But on the other hand, today this is the reality we live in, especially when neither candidate is very popular among the people,” says Winberg.

According to Winberg, however, it is important to remember that most of the ads are not published directly by the candidates’ own campaigns.

Especially wealthy super pac election funds may publish very sharp ads that are not officially owned by the presidential candidate.

“That’s why ads can be more offensive because the candidate can basically say they’re not responsible for them.”

In the latest promotional video of Joe Biden’s YouTube account, Donald Trump is called the president of Russia Vladimir Putin as a lap dog. The video contains material from, among other things, the meeting between Trump and Putin in Helsinki in 2018.

Is good the question is whether the Democrats will continue with similar in-person advertisements now also in the time after the assassination attempt, Winberg ponders.

“During the last 10 years, various acts of political violence have been seen, for example [edustajain­huoneen silloisen puheenjohtajan] Nancy Pelosi towards the family in California in 2022,” Winberg reminds.

“After that, there was a lot of talk about how political rhetoric affects such attacks, and then the rhetoric did not moderate in practice. On the other hand, at that time the Republicans drew the line,” says Winberg.

“For Biden, it may well be to his advantage that he changes his rhetoric a bit and brings more of a statesman image to his ads. But I don’t think a major policy change is likely, even if the ads are now on break for a week or two.”

The latest promotional video of Donald Trump’s YouTube account makes fun of Joe Biden’s physical condition.

Winberg’s it is a new phenomenon that national-level themes and rhetorics are consciously introduced in local-level elections as well. Current national themes activate voters effectively and generate passions.

“Especially the Republicans are currently trying to take advantage of themes such as racial and sexual minority issues, even though, for example, they may not be directly relevant in a mayoral election,” says Winberg.

“The Democrats, on the other hand, try to bring up especially abortion, Trump’s criminal conviction and issues related to the state of democracy, such as Project 2025 plan.”

Project 2025 is a political program and plan for the next Republican president written by a US think tank. If implemented, it would significantly change the federal government of the United States, for example by giving the president more power and dismantling the federal government.

in Finland it is not always understood how gun culture in the United States is also reflected in the language, Winberg reminds.

When, for example, a representative of the Arizona House of Representatives Gabby Giffords shot in 2012, the Republicans had previously run an election ad that featured a crosshair for Arizona.

Even Biden has now mentioned how Trump is in the sights, Winberg reminds.

“It sometimes sounds like quite crude political speech to us in Finland, but in the United States the gun culture is also reflected in the language. Straight shooter, locked and loaded, we don’t have such everyday terms in Finland, for a very good reason. In the United States, however, they are easily noticeable if you pay attention to them.”