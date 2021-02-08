United States There are a lot of gloomy videos known about the handling of the civil case, but not Trump’s testimony – HS answers key questions about the trial starting Tuesday

It seems very unlikely that Trump would be convicted of “inciting rebellion” in connection with the conquest of the Congress House. But there is probably a big American political show ahead.

The United States the Senate begins Tuesday with the former president, the Republican Donald Trumpin civil proceedings. He is accused of “inciting rebellion” in the violent takeover of the Congress House as an Epiphany.

The trial is exceptional: one hundred members of the Senate are judges, eyewitnesses and victims. Many of them were in danger of death when a crowd broke into the convention hall. Five people died in the riot.

Despite the events that shocked the Americans, it seems very unlikely that the matter would end up condemning Trump. However, there is probably a big American political show ahead.

HS gathered answers to key questions about civil service and its background.

View from the front of the congress hall as an Epiphany.­

What led to the conquest of the Congress House?

Trump lost the presidential election last November to the Democrat To Joe Biden. Already last spring, Trump launched a campaign in which he reiterated that the election was going to be stolen. When he lost, he claimed the election was stolen and refused to admit his defeat. More than 60 lawsuits did not reverse the outcome in any state.

A large proportion of Trump’s voters believed Trump’s election fraud report. When Biden’s election victory was to be finally confirmed in Congress as an Epiphany, Trump supporters came from all over the country to demonstrate in Washington.

During the meeting, Trump gave a speech to his supporters in which he thought the Democrats incited people to violence. He stated, for example, that “we have to fight like hell … otherwise we will no longer have our country”. He also encouraged people to march to the convention hall and “show their strength”.

Trump’s advocates stress that at one point in his speech, Trump said supporters should make their voices heard “peacefully and patriotically”.

Who accused the president of “inciting rebellion”?

On charges was decided in the House of Representatives by the House of Representatives on January 13, a week before the end of Trump’s term. The prosecution was decided by 232-197 votes. Ten Republicans voted for the prosecution and 197 against.

Although the number of Republicans who supported the prosecution was relatively small, the result was seen as a significant defiance of Trump. When Trump was brought to the Supreme Court of Ukraine by Jupaka in December 2019, no House Republican wanted or dared to support the charges.

Trump makes history by being the first president to face the Supreme Court twice. In addition to him, two other presidents have been brought before the Supreme Court. No case has led to the condemnation of the president. Trump is the first president whose official criminal trial will take place after the end of the term.

What happens in the trial?

Multi the detail is still open and will be agreed on Tuesday before the actual reading begins. It is unclear whether witnesses will be called to the Senate.

Democrats would have liked to call Trump a witness, however Trump’s lawyers have said they will not agree.

It is possible that Democrats will build their stories mostly on videos and social media messages. American newspaper According to The New York Times the performances seek to create dismay at Epiphany events. It is thus largely a political play presented to the American television audience.

Trump’s first civil trial lasted three weeks. This time, a week or two weeks of processing is expected, which is exceptionally appropriate for both parties to the dispute.

Republicans want to quickly get rid of the epitome of Epiphany events as they embarrass the party and the still very influential Trump. Democrats, for their part, would like to get ahead of Biden’s corona subsidy package and the appointment of a new president, according to US media CNN.

The difference with the first trial is that the President is not the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts. The rationale is that Trump is not a sitting president. In his place sits the senior senator of the Democrats Patrick Leahy.

Why does it not seem likely that Trump will be convicted?

Trumpin sentencing would require a total of 67 senator votes, or two-thirds of the senate, if all senators participate in the vote. There are 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans sitting in the Senate.

In the minds of many Americans, the trial was settled in late January when Republicans demanded a vote on the constitutionality of the trial.

A total of 45 Republican senators demanded that the case be dismissed unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. Although the Republican attempt to cancel the trial fell by a vote of 55 to 45, it was a very clear sign that 17 Republicans have no desire to condemn Trump.

Based on that vote, it can therefore be assumed that about five senators are considering sentencing. In Trump’s first trial, only one Republican – Mitt Romney – voted in favor of convicting Mr TRUMP.

What can be expected from Democrats?

With videos and social media messages are intended to show that the conquerors of the House of Congress acted as if on the direct orders of Trump. Videos and posts referring to this have been made public.

Democrats seek to blame Trump for taking it long before he issued a video statement asking his supporters to leave the House of Congress. In this context, he reiterated allegations of electoral fraud and called his supporters “dear and very special”.

A new video with the so-called “Qanon Shaman” has been released over the weekend. Jacob Chansley says he left the convention hall after “Donald Trump asked everyone to go home … because we won today”.

Horned Jacob Chansley at the Congress House.­

It is also aggravating for some that Trump released his vice president while the riot was going on. Mike Pencen anti-tweet, in which he said that “Pence did not have the courage to do what was supposed to do to protect our country and the constitution”.

Pence led the speech as Biden’s election victory was confirmed. He refused to try to overturn the election result because he said he was not entitled to it.

Trump supporters are calling for Pence to be hanged. Pence was evacuated to safety just moments before Trump’s supporters stormed the Senate meeting room.

How do Republicans defend Trump?

Large some Republicans tend not to have to take a stand on Epiphany events. As in the January vote, they are trying to convince the people that there is no constitutional basis for a civil service case.

This is also Trump’s attorneys’ claim number one released last week opinion According to the Constitution, the purpose of civil proceedings is to decide whether the President (or another official) should be removed from office. Since the task has ended, the trial cannot achieve the constitutional goal of a trial.

Media information by majority of legal scholars thinksthat official criminal proceedings may also be held after the end of the term of office of the President. The Minister of War who has been indicted is often mentioned as a precedent William Belknap, who resigned in March 1876. His trial, which ended in his acquittal, was conducted after the resignation.

What do the people think?

Fresh ABC News and the newspaper The Washington Post in the survey 56 percent of Americans hope Trump will be convicted in the case. In a similar poll, 47 percent of the people were in favor of the verdict in Trump’s first civil case.

As with everything, the party stance affects the view. University of Quinnipiac, Connecticut in the survey 86 percent of Democrats were in favor of sentencing, while exactly the same 86 percent of Republicans opposed the verdict.

What does this mean for the future?

If Trump would be condemned, a separate vote could prevent him from pursuing political duties in the future. Because the verdict is unlikely, he and his supporters can dream of a new campaign in the 2024 presidential election.