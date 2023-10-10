United States | The writers accepted a new contract with Hollywood studios

One of the industry’s longest industrial disputes has officially come to an end.

Stateside screenwriters have accepted a new contract with Hollywood studios, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the trade union representing screenwriters, says.

According to the WGA, 99 percent of the union’s approximately 11,500 members had voted in favor of confirming the contract. Screenwriters can return to work with better working conditions, and at the same time, one of the industry’s longest labor battles has officially come to an end.

WGA negotiators reached an agreement with studios like Netflix and Disney last month. The screenwriters were able to fight for themselves, for example, salary increases and better protection from artificial intelligence.

The majority of the screenwriters returned to work almost two weeks ago, after the WGA management had given its approval to the preliminary contract and announced the end of the strike. The writers’ strike lasted a total of 148 days.

Although screenwriters have gone back to work, Hollywood productions haven’t really been able to kick off again.

The actors went on strike in July, and SAG-AFTRA, the union representing the actors, has only started contract negotiations with the studios last week.

SAG-AFTRA’s demands for pay and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence go further than the demands of the screenwriters.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represented the industry’s major studios in negotiations with the WGA, congratulated the WGA on confirming the new contract.

“It is an important step forward for our industry that screenwriters are back at work,” AMPTP said.