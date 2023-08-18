United States | The woman sent Trump the ricin she made at home, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

The 55-year-old woman had also tried to send poison to eight Texas authorities.

of the United States of the former president Donald Trump’s the Canadian woman who tried to poison was sentenced to 22 years in prison in the United States on Thursday, the news agency AFP and the news channel say CCN.

The 55-year-old woman also has French citizenship.

The woman had sent letters containing the dangerous poison called ricin to Trump and eight Texas state officials from her home in Quebec in September 2020. AFP says that the letter sent to Trump had, according to the US Department of Justice, contained threatening language and demanded that the then-president withdraw from the 2020 US presidential election.

“I came up with a new name for you: ‘ugly tyrant clown’. I hope you like it,” the letter said, according to AFP.

“If this doesn’t work, I’ll find a better recipe for another poison or use a gun when I get there. Enjoy!” the letter said.

Around the same time, the convict had also published an update on the messaging service X, known at the time as Twitter, in which he hoped someone would shoot Trump in the face. Threatening the president is a crime in the United States and can result in a five-year prison sentence.

Doomed had admitted in January that he had sent the letters containing the poison and that he had prepared it from the seeds of castor beans he had grown at home.

After sending the letters, the convict had tried to enter the United States through the border crossing in Buffalo, New York. At the same time, he was arrested.

At that time, the authorities found a gun and hundreds of ammunition in his car.

None of the recipients of the letters were injured by the poison.