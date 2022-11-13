Control of the US Congress is still in limbo. Until now, Republicans have been the likely winners of the House of Representatives, but by a narrow margin. In the case of the Senate, all eyes remain on two states: Nevada and Georgiawhere although a winner has not yet been declared, the partial counts favored the Democrats, who, if they won at least one, would retain the majority in the vital Upper House.

(Also: USA: A candidate who died last month won in Pennsylvania)

Despite the uncertainty, last Tuesday’s surprise election day left clear winners and losers. And, more importantly, it altered in the blink of an eye the political landscape of the United States for the next two years.

Winners



First of all, the big winner of the day was democracy and the US electoral system

After the trauma that the country experienced after the 2020 elections and that culminated in the violent seizure of the Capitol to prevent the rise of the president Joe Biden, Tuesday’s elections were seen as a litmus test for American democracy and its electoral system. Especially, because more than 300 of the candidates chosen by the Republicans to represent them were defenders of the theory of a fraud that never happened and threatened not to recognize the results in case of losing.

(You can read: Elections in the United States: the 5 lessons left by the results)

Although many of them ended up winning (more than 150 in the House of Representatives), the majority and the most extreme ended up defeated. Especially in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsinwhich are among the most important when it comes to defining electoral contests in the country.

Examples abound, but the clearest is that of Doug Mastriano in the race for governor of Pennsylvania, a state that Biden won by a tiny margin in the presidential elections two years ago. Mastriano, a furious denier who was part of the mob on January 6, was defeated by more than 13 points.

(Also: Biden says he is ‘prepared’ to work with Republican opposition)

The losers, for the most part, recognized their defeats and the threats of violence did not materialize either. At least not at the moment. So, as President Biden said this week, while challenges remain, Tuesday was “a good day for democracy.”

Now, if we talk about a candidate who emerged triumphant after the day, that’s Republican Ron DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In the dark night that the Republicans had, the governor of Florida shone with his own light by giving a real beating to his Democratic rival charlie christ.

DeSantis not only beat him by more than 20 points but even won in the Miami-Dade area, a Democratic stronghold where no Republican had succeeded in two decades.

(We recommend: US Elections: the new faces that refresh the diversity in politics)

Although DeSantis has not announced a bid for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, His victory puts him in an excellent position to challenge former President Donald Trump, who leaves the election quite weakened..

The New York Post, one of the most conservative newspapers in the country and a Trump supporter until very recently, led its coverage with the headline “DeFuture”, making a play on words with the name of the governor and the future of the party.

Although, politically, DeSantis is very similar to Trump, he does not drag with the bad image of the former president and could be the perfect candidate to challenge an aging Biden. However, Trump continues to reign in the base of the party and could well prevail during the primaries.

(Read more: US elections: why the delay in knowing the final results?)

Other winners are the Democrats themselves, up to a point. They came to the elections expecting to lose with a capital letter — that, at least, was what the polls indicated and the historical trend that supposes losses for the party that is in power during the midterm elections — and in reality they came out very well .

Voters in San Francisco, United States.

In fact, never before since these types of phenomena have been measured has a party done so well in this type of election, and less so when the president’s approval is below 50 percent (Biden’s is close to 40 percent). ), coupled with a critical economic situation marked by extremely high inflation and low popularity ratings for President Biden.

Even if they can’t be declared winners, the fact that they’ve limited losses in the House—and probably kept the Senate—is almost miraculous.

(You can read: Maura Healey will be the first openly lesbian governor of the US.)

Of course, the result was not necessarily due to his own virtues or because the voters supported his agenda. In the exit polls, Biden’s popularity continued to drop and the economy, which was working against him, continued to be the most important factor for the majority.

However, according to a report by Nate Coen, the New York Times political pundit, there were two issues that weighed heavily in the swing states: the right to abortion and the defense of democracy.

In that sense, a large part of the electorate chose the Democratic force despite not being comfortable with the direction of the country.

(Also: Businessman close to Putin admits ‘interference’ in US elections)

The losers



Donald Trump longed for a landslide Republican victory in Tuesday’s elections that would serve as his stand to announce his triumphant return to American politics, with the immediate announcement of a candidacy that he saw as unattainable. But the results left him on the ropes.

Many in his own party hold him responsible for the defeat. especially for the selection, almost by finger, of trumpists for key seats in competitive states, which ended up sinking their aspirations.

(Also: The cruel murder of a university student due to the pastor’s jealousy towards his partner)

Senator Chuck Grassley, for example, fired one of the first salvos by saying that it was time to turn the page, while conservative newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal declared him “the big loser of the day” and even They asked to step aside.

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

Exit polls also confirmed that the majority of Americans do not want him (he has 39 percent support) and many pointed to DeSantis.

(Also: What is the base salary like, depending on the type of job in the US? ‘Tiktoker’ responds)

Of course, ruling out Trump, for now, would be a serious mistake. The former president proved in the end that He remains very popular among the party’s base and no one doubts that he will enter the electoral arena.

But, if it rains on the former president’s side, it doesn’t clear up on Biden’s side. Although many media highlighted the resilience of the president for surviving the onslaught in the worst conditions, it would also be a mistake to put him in the column of the victorious.

For the sample is that a good part of the Democrats who managed to stop the expected “red tide” in their states did so by distancing themselves from the president and his policies.

That added to the fact that from now on, Biden will have to govern with a divided Congress and in front of a country that continues to be polarized to the extreme.

(Also: Joe Biden will meet with Xi Jinping before the G20: this is known from the meeting)

The polling firms would also have to be declared losers. As happened in the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections, the pollsters and the portals that analyze polls once again cracked when measuring the electoral intentions of Americans, since the majority gave a comfortable victory for the Republicans and did not detect the strength of the Democratic vote.

Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Many of them, such as 538, 270 and Real Clear Politics, attributed their miscalculations to a spate of Republican-funded polls in recent weeks that ended up tilting the averages their way. Likewise, to the corrections that these same companies have been making to measure a Republican vote that in the past was underrepresented in the samples.

It may be, but if something was clear it is that it is still a very imprecise art when it comes to measuring contests that are disputed to the millimeter, as is the case of these mid-term elections that continue to have the country on tenterhooks.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On twitter: @sergom68