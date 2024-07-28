Sunday, July 28, 2024
United States | The wildfire raging in northern California is one of the largest in the state's history

July 28, 2024
World Europe
United States | The wildfire raging in northern California is one of the largest in the state’s history
According to the rescue authorities, the fire is completely out of control.

of California the wildfire raging in the northern part has become one of the largest in the history of the state, say the authorities.

The so-called Park Fire has already burned an area of ​​about 142,000 hectares, or about 1,420 square kilometers, and is thus the seventh largest in the state’s history.

According to the rescue authorities, the fire is not under control at all, although about 2,500 people have participated in its control, with the help of a dozen helicopters and several airplanes.

However, lower temperatures and wetter weather can be expected in the area.

