United States The white professor created his career with an African-American identity: admitting a lie and appealing to his mental health problems

Jessica A. Krug’s revelation does not diminish her value as a revolutionary historian, a colleague told The New York Times.

George Washington University reader Jessica A. Krug has made headlines in the United States when his name was published emotional blog post, where he says he is white, even though he has made his career with an African American and Caribbean identity.

“I am clear of my experience as a white Jewish suburb of Kansas City, creating the identity of the first North African in black, then the United States possessed of a black roots, and then in the Caribbean ancestry possessed of bronxilaisena black. I have no right to such identities, ”Krug writes.

For example, tell about it New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and Guardian.

Krug In his blog, he pleads with the mental health problems he says he has fought since his early traumas, but still holds himself responsible for an act he calls unforgivable.

Krug’s relatives remind the Washington Post that this was already as a child very interested in the rights of ethnic minorities. According to relatives, Krug severed ties with his family early on.

CNN interviewed a student who said energetic Krug was his favorite teacher. The student had noticed that Krug alternately said he had his background from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, but the revelation was still a shock to the student.

George Washington University said he was aware of the blog post and would still make sure it was actually written by Assistant Professor Krug.

Krug’s specialties are According to the website of George Washington University Africa, Latin America, African American history, colonialism and imperialism. He has written works Fugitive Modernities: Politics and Identity Outside the State in Kisama, Angola, and the Americas, c. 1594-Present, a book waiting to be published Fathers of No Nation as well as several peer-reviewed scientific articles.

Krug’s first book emerged as a finalist nominee for two major nonfiction awards, and a professor Yomaira Figueroa calls it “revolutionary” even after new revelations.

“Many of my colleagues hold him in high esteem as a historian,” Figueroa told the New York Times. According to the newspaper, rumors about Krug’s ethnicity had spread at the university before the blog was published.

Several media compare recognition Rachel Dolezalin case in 2015.

Contrary to his speech, Dolezal, a member of the leadership of the NAACP, an organization defending African American rights, turned out to be white when his parents exposed the matter.

He made a big book In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World. He stated that he considered the race socially constructed and still identified as black.

Literary for lovers the case can be brought to mind as well Philip Rothin esteemed Human stain novel in which an African-American man becomes a professor with a Jewish identity and is accused of racism against African-American students.

In the background of the book is seen a writer with African-American roots considered white Anatole Broyardin case, but Roth stressed his book was fiction.