United States The White House released excerpts from Trump’s farewell address: We pray for the success of the new administration, the outgoing president says

The outgoing President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a farewell speech at 11 pm Finnish time.

White House publishes the President of the United States Donald Trumpin farewell speech on Tuesday at 11 pm Finnish time. The future president Joe Biden inauguration will be held on Wednesday in Washington.

Portions of the speech have been published in advance by U.S. media and news agencies. Among other things, Trump says his administration “did what it came to do,” he says US channel CBS News.

“A new administration will take office this week. We pray for its success, ”Trump says in his speech.

In addition, Trump’s receding regime is praying that the Biden regime will be able to keep the United States safe and prosperous.

“I went through the hardest battles, I made the toughest decisions – because that’s what you voted for me to do.”

Trumpin according to him, his administration was not about the left or the right, the Republicans or the Democrats but “the interest of the whole nation”.

According to CBS News, Trump also plans to address the Epiphany conquest of Congress, but he says the “movement” that elected him to power is anything but withered.

“Every American was horrified by the Capitol’s conquest. Political violence is an attack on everything we as Americans cherish. It should never be tolerated, ”says the resigning president.

“Now that I’m preparing to hand over power to the new administration, I want you to know that the business we’re starting is just the beginning.”

News agency AFP also says Trump is proud that he is not the first president in years to leave the White House without starting a war during his term.