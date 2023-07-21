United States | The White House is waiting in amazement for explanations about the meeting between Henry Kissinger and the Chinese government

According to White House spokesman John Kirby, it is unfortunate that a private citizen can meet with China’s defense minister in a situation where the United States cannot do so.

White the House apologized on Thursday that the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger managed to get more positive media attention during his visit to China than, for example, the visits of several top US diplomats and high-ranking officials, reports Reuters.

A hundred-year-old Kissinger met the Chinese president Xi Jinping on Thursday in Beijing. According to the AFP news agency, the purpose of the meeting between Kissinger and Xi was to soften the inflamed relations between China and the United States.

On Thursday, China’s Xi welcomed Kissinger for a visit, calling him an “old friend”. As Secretary of State, Kissinger played a significant role in repairing the broken relations between China and the United States in the 1970s.

The White House knew about Kissinger’s trip, but emphasized that it was a private trip for an individual citizen.

Kissinger also met a high-ranking diplomat during his visit to China Wang Yin and the Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. Shanfu has previously refused to talk to the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s with.

General Li is still on the US sanctions list. In 2017, he bought weapons from Russia’s largest arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. Chinese officials have repeatedly said they hope sanctions imposed on Li in 2018 will be lifted to facilitate talks between the two countries.

“It’s unfortunate that a private citizen can meet and communicate with the Secretary of Defense, but the United States cannot,” White House spokesman John Kirby said.

“We want to resolve this matter. That is why we are still trying to get the military lines of communication open again. If they don’t act in such a tense time, misjudgments and risks also increase,” Kirby continued.

According to Kirby, US administration officials are “looking forward to hearing from Secretary Kissinger” when he returns from his trip.

“They want to hear what he learned and saw.”

of the United States and China have further intensified tensions due to the war of aggression in Ukraine, the situation in Taiwan and trade restrictions.

The United States has said it has tried to re-establish working relations with China through, among other things, high-profile diplomatic visits.

US Climate Ambassador John Kerry ended long-running negotiations with China on combating climate change on Wednesday. Foreign minister Antony Blinken in turn visited Beijing in June.

President of the United States Joe Biden said in June that he wanted to meet with Xi “in the coming months”.