United States The White House Deputy Press Secretary resigned because he had threatened the journalist

TJ Ducklo had contacted the reporter who wrote the story about his relationship by phone and threatened, among other things, to destroy him and his reputation.

White Deputy Press Secretary of the House TJ Ducklo resigned on Saturday local time. Underlying the difference is that Ducklo had threatened a journalist who had been writing a story about Ducklo’s relationship with another journalist.

Editor of Politico magazine on politics Tara Palmeri had been drafting a story on Ducklo’s relationship with Axios news site policy editor Alexi McCammond, said Vanity Fair magazine on Friday.

Politico had been contacted by Ducklo, which in turn had contacted the reporter who wrote the story over the phone and threatened to destroy him and his reputation, among other things. He had also used hostile language and, among other things, accused the reporter of being jealous of his relationship with McCammond, says Vanity Fair.

Ducklon and McCammond was brought to the public last Monday People-magazine. When information about Ducklo’s behavior toward the reporter became public, it was initially decided to move Ducklo aside for a week. On Saturday, the president Joe Biden press secretary Jen Psaki however, announced that Ducklo would resign permanently.

In a text posted on Twitter by the messaging service, Ducklo, among other things, pleaded guilty to inappropriate and disrespectful use of language.