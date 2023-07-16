United States | The western parts of the United States are reeling under the grip of a record heat wave

In California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, the temperature rose to 48 degrees on Saturday afternoon.

Stateside a historically severe heat wave is punishing the western parts of the country and breaking heat records in many cities.

In the central and southern parts of California, the temperatures have risen to around 40 degrees Celsius in many places on Saturday. In Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, temperatures rose above 43 degrees for the 16th day in a row.

The temperature in Phoenix had risen to nearly 44 degrees by midday on Saturday, and was expected to rise even higher in the afternoon. Similar heat was also experienced in Las Vegas, the casino city of Nevada.

Also in the southern part of the country, the border city of the state of Texas, El Paso, has suffered from a heat wave that has lasted for almost a month, where temperatures have risen to over 38 degrees. The city’s residents have been asked to save electricity from Saturday to Monday.

Terrestrial in California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places, the temperature rose to 48 degrees in the afternoon local time. On Sunday, the temperature in Kuolemanlaakso is expected to rise to 54 degrees, which is close to the record in the measurement history of the entire Earth.

The current certified temperature record in the Earth’s measurement history is 56.7 degrees measured in Death Valley in 1913.

Heat waves in major US cities have become significantly more common due to climate change. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency EPA, in the 1960s heat waves were experienced on average twice a year, while in the 2010s and 2020s heat waves have already been experienced around six times a year.

“This heat wave is NOT a typical desert heat, due to its long duration, extremely high daytime temperatures and warm nights. Everyone needs to take this seriously,” says the US National Weather Service’s Las Vegas branch on Twitter.

In addition to the heat, the United States suffers from poor air quality in some places, which is caused by the historically extensive wildfires burning in Canada.