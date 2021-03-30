United States The Washington Post: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s close circle passed the queues last spring for corona tests

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration denies the privilege in the test queue, but caregivers say at least a hundred people received special treatment.

American newspaper The Washington Post has interviewed several nurses and other health care workers who say the New York Governor Andrew Cuomon related parties received special treatment in corona testing last spring in the midst of the worst crisis.

Democratic Party Cuomo became a hero in the early part of the pandemic with his swift corona action while the President Donald Trump still underestimated the disease. Since then, the hero’s cloak has swelled one after another in the scandal: Cuomo is accused of blackmailing nursing home deaths, harassing women, and now still nepotism.

According to sources who spoke anonymously to The Washington Post, the Cuomo family, a brother, was rushed past the test queue last spring. Chris Cuomo, known as the CNN presenter, and Yarn Kenneth Cole. They walked directly to the test or were tested at their home, sources say.

The National Guards then rushed the samples to a specific laboratory where they were processed expeditiously on the same day. Others had to wait up to a week for their test results due to congestion.

In total there would have been at least a hundred such “priority cases” that received special treatment. According to sources who worked on the testing, they had been informed that these were important people for the governor.

Sources commented to The Washington Post that they felt really uncomfortable having to attend special arrangements.

“I have been taught that there is no right of way in medicine. We are not saying that ‘this person is more important, so his or her test result is more important’. It’s just not fair, ”a nurse who worked at New York State test points told The Washington Post.

He was reportedly sent several times to take tests on “Cuomo acquaintances” in homes and hotel rooms. According to the nurse, it was obvious that there were no real grounds for special treatment.

“It was because of who it was, not for any medical reason.”

Cuomon administration officials denied the charges against The Washington Post. According to them, the right to advance in the test queue was granted only to persons who participated in the management of the acute health care crisis.

“There was no vip program described by The Washington Post,” commented a Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi to the magazine.

According to Azzopard, priority was given to nurses, security guards, state employees and other government officials who played a key role in fighting the pandemic, as well as those who were in direct contact with them. Another interest group were individuals who were believed to have been exposed to covid disease and who could spread it further and affect “vital functions”.

According to Azzopard, this protected the core of pandemic prevention.

“We have been fighting the pandemic night and day for over a year, and it is absurd and offensive that anonymous sources are twisting and distorting the facts.”

New York health authorities declined to comment on the case to The Washington Post, citing, among other things, patient privacy. The Board of Inquiry into Ethical Violations by the Authorities was also unable to comment on whether they were investigating the case.