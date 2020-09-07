Trump believes Vladimir Putin to be the richest man on this planet and admires this as a result of, writes ex-lawyer Michael Cohen.

President Donald Trumpin former lawyer Michael Cohen says in his e-book coming this week that Trump has a behavior of barking at black heads of state and that he hates and despises the ex-president Barack Obama very particularly. American newspaper The Washington Post revealed details about the e-book earlier than Tuesday’s official launch. The title of the e-book is Disloyal: A Memoir.

Former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela Trump did not suppose he was an odd chief.

“He made the entire nation shit. Now it is shit by way of. Fuck Mandela, ”Trump mentioned, in keeping with Cohen.

Obama Hates Trump so deeply that he employed an actor to carry out this with the intention to get Obama to bark correctly.

Much more hotly, Trump admires the Russian president Vladimir Putinia, Cohen argues. The rationale for this, Cohen says, is straightforward – Trump loves cash and is satisfied that Putin is by far the richest man on this planet.

In keeping with Cohen, Trump loves Putin as a result of he has been capable of take over a whole nation and run it as if it had been his personal firm.

White home spokesman Kayleigh McEnany described Cohen ‘s e-book as a whole fiction and identified that he had misplaced his proper to a lawyer and acquired a verdict from Congress for mendacity.

“He has no credibility and it isn’t stunning to see that he’s as soon as once more making an attempt to revenue from lies.”

Trump himself has referred to as Cohen a “rat” and a liar.

Cohen acquired a three-year sentence from Congress for mendacity and tax fraud in 2018. He has been allowed to sit down beneath home arrest due to a coronary virus.