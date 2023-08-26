United States | The war against the “woke” has been the spearhead of DeSantis’ campaign, but Trump seems to have taken the edge off it

Florida Governor DeSantis tried to make liberals’ “woke ideology” the number one theme of his campaign, but the strategy seems to have changed. Trump claims that he is tired of the talk of “woke, woke, woke.”

of the United States the internal Republican battle for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination has previously had only one candidate who appears to have no chance beat the former president in the race Donald Trump. The candidate’s name is Ron DeSantis.

The 44-year-old governor of Florida, DeSantis, has tried to center his campaign on the war against the so-called “woke ideology”. DeSantis has been defined woke thinking, for example, as a “form of cultural Marxism” and a “war against the truth” of the liberal elite.

Americans who have a positive attitude to the matter consider woke, which refers to awakening, as a way of thinking in which social ills, such as racism and discrimination, are recognized and tackled.

The term woke has its origins in the efforts of blacks to improve their rights and it has become known to the general public with, for example, the Black Lives Matter movement.

For the opponents of “woketing” and those who look down on the term, woke means, for example, the promotion of a liberal left-wing world view, exaggerated political correctness and brainwashing of children.

The term is relatively new at the top of politics. of The New York Times by it was not used once in the 2015 and 2016 presidential debates.

DeSantis gave a speech in November of last year – after winning another term as Florida governor – in which he imitated Britain’s wartime prime minister Winston Churchill telling the determination with which he attacks the woke.

“We are fighting woke in legislation, we are fighting woke in schools, we are fighting woke in the corporate world. In the eternal world, we will not give in to the woke mafia.”

As governor, DeSantis has also taken his war to the legislation in the spring of 2022 by signing it by law, which prohibits the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identities in public schools before the fourth grade. Opponents have slandered the project as a “don’t say gay” law.

The Stop WOKE Act, on the other hand, is the name of the law pushed by DeSantis, which aims to eradicate the ideas of the so-called critical race theory from schools and workplace training events. According to the theory, racism is embedded in the structures of society, such as laws and official actions.

“We will not allow Florida’s tax dollars to be used to teach our children to hate our country or each other,” DeSantis said in presenting the law in December 2021.

A judge has ruled the jobs portion of the Stop WOKE Act unconstitutional, which DeSantis is in a higher court case challenged. DeSantis’ desire to argue about it is understandable, as he has promised that Florida is a state “where the woke meet their death.”

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley clashed at a Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Also other Republican presidential candidates have sought to turn woke into a swear word used to bash liberal Democrats.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for example, has talked about the “woke self-hatred” incited by the Democrats, which the Democrat president Joe Biden and Vice President Horrible Harris in his opinion, has been practiced during the administration period.

“We are told that our country is flawed, rotten and full of hate. Joe and Kamala even claim that the United States is racist. Woke is a worse virus than any pandemic,” he stated as he spoke to conservative influencers last March.

A down-to-earth businessman who caught up with DeSantis in the polls Vivek Ramaswamy on the other hand, has made a book about opposing woken Woke Inc. The book introductory text according to the US political elite and big business “are robbing us of our money, our voice and our identity”.

of Ramaswamy with The United States is haunted by “new secular religions such as covidism, climate changeism and gender ideology”.

Because anti-woke has become such a prominent part of campaigning, the word was expected to be repeated countless times during the first Republican presidential debate last Wednesday.

But surprisingly the word was only heard just one timewhen Haley mentioned the “woke craziness going on in our schools” in passing.

Ramaswamy, who produced a book’s worth of text on the dangers of woken, was very vocal in the debate of the eight candidates, but he did not mention woken once.

Neither did DeSantis, who nonetheless raised themes related to the opposition to the woke, such as critical race theory and “gender ideology.”

DeSantis the speeches felt very rehearsed, so the omission of the word woke seemed deliberate. In the United States, politicians prepare for debates by researching and testing exactly what kind of words and slogans resonate with supporters.

The explanation for the at least momentary funeral of the word “woke” may be that, based on surveys, the term is unclear to many Americans. This is perhaps also the opinion of the pre-favorite of the Republicans, who is running for president again Donald Trumpwho didn’t bother to participate in Wednesday’s debate.

“I don’t like the word woke because I keep hearing woke woke woke. It’s about a term they use that half of the people don’t even understand, don’t know what it’s about,” he stated in June.

Because Trump loves rotten Democrats and liberal values ​​and woke, there have been suspicions that he was referring to the politicians of his own party by “them”.

A reporter for the liberal MSNBC channel Zeeshan Aleem guessedthat Trump may have directed his comments precisely at DeSantis and thus sought to take away a useful campaigning tool from his challenger.

Done by the Ipsos research institute last spring in the survey 56 percent of Americans signed the definition that woke means that a person has knowledge and understanding of the injustices of society.

39 percent of the respondents, on the other hand, thought that woke rather means excessive political correctness and watching what other people say.

60 percent of Republicans thought that calling a person woke is an insult, while 25 percent of Democrats felt the term was insulting when applied to themselves. 14 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of Democrats thought that calling a person woke is a compliment.

See also Football The Athletic: Cristiano Ronaldo does not play in the Manchester derby US President Donald Trump met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at The Villages in Florida in April 2021.

University of Siena in the survey Republican supporters were asked to choose between two different candidates: a candidate who opposes the spread of Woke ideology in the media, culture, and schools—or a candidate who emphasizes law, order, and border control.

The latter example candidate received 65 percent support, while the one primarily opposed to woke would receive 35 percent support.

In Wednesday’s debate, border security was mentioned in the speeches of the various candidates in total more than 30 times compared to one woke mention.

“I will not send soldiers to Ukraine, but I will send them to our southern border. When these drug pushers bring their fentanyl across the border, it’s their last act. We will use force and leave them stone dead,” DeSantis promised.

The audience cheered and clapped.

Indians the son of immigrants, Ramaswamy, 38, also promised a strict border policy, the kind Trump also promised when he ran for president in the 2016 election.

“We have to put the interests of the American people first. Secure our own border with others [maiden] instead of borders… and make America strong domestically.”

Trump, who watched the exchange of words between the Republicans from afar had to Ramaswamya as the great winner of the debate. The assessment was certainly influenced by the fact that Ramaswamy called Trump “the 21st century”. for the best president of the century”.

Thus, the speculations that Ramaswamy could become Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, as long as the primaries are out of the way and if Trump’s numerous lawsuits do not affect support or plans, became stronger. Both would have something to fight against woke without having to say the word separately.

