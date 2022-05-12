Friday, May 13, 2022
United States The video shows how wildfires destroyed villas in California

May 12, 2022
in World Europe
Residents were evacuated from about a hundred homes and no one was reportedly injured.

Wildfires destroyed about 20 buildings on Wednesday and burned at least 80 acres of land in Laguna Niguel, California, USA, according to Reuters.

A Reuters video shows how flames destroyed large villas in the city.

Dry shrubs and trees catch fire from time to time in California and cause major wildfires.

The fire in Laguna Niguel, south of Los Angeles, was not particularly large in size, but it quickly spread to a residential area and caused significant material damage. The city is home to about 65,000 people.

Residents were evacuated from about a hundred homes and no one was reportedly injured, Reuters says.

Flames destroyed large villas in Laguna Niguel, California on May 11th. Picture: Ruaridh Stewart / ZUMA

A firefighter tried to put out a fire in Laguna Niguel. Picture: Ruaridh Stewart / ZUMA

