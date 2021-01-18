United States The video shows how congressmen search for Nancy Pelos and scold senators ’papers:“ We’re listening to President Trump ”

With a new, previously unreleased video, the conquerors of the House of Congress appear to be deliberately searching the Senate Hall for the House of Congress. Once found, they dig up senators ’papers and take pictures of them on their phones.

As an Epiphany Intruded into the U.S. House of Congress Donald Trumpin supporters tried to find congressmen and get hold of documents related to their work, according to a newspaper described by a newspaper editor of The New Yorker and published in the magazine. from the video.

Along with this article, you can watch a cropped version of the video for about a minute.

In the original video released by The New Yorker, intruders walk down the aisles of the convention hall, threatening and shouting various slogans. The video also shows police officers trying to stay calm in the face of a furious crowd.

“There are a million of us, and we’re listening to President Trump – your boss,” the man who has infiltrated Congress shouts for power with several other rioters.

“Let the people in!”

In the second paragraph, conquerors wearing U.S. flags shout in the choir in the corridor of Congress “treason, treason”.

“Are you afraid of Antifa? Well guess what, America came out! ” one man shouting on video.

The rioters seem to wander aimlessly around the building but still looking for something. Perhaps the coldest moment in the video comes when intruders open the door to the Senate Hall and someone shouts “kop, kop, we’re here”.

“Is this the Senate?” one man asks.

“Where the hell are they?”

“Where the hell is it Nancy [Pelosi]? ” the man wonders with others.

In the hall, a man dressed in army patterns and a helmet says they can’t sit as vice president Mike Pencen chair and behave disrespectfully. The man seems to be carrying white big cable ties. It is speculatedthat the people wearing the bundles were even prepared to take the hostages.

“They can steal the election, but we can’t sit in their chairs?” someone responsible for a man.

Soon intruders are interested in the papers left on the table by senators. They open the covers of the tables, dig up the papers and take pictures of them on their phones.

They claim in the video that they found a Republican senator Ted Cruzin protest against the confirmation of the Arizona state voter vote. The rioters may not know if it’s a good thing for them at first, but in the end, they say Cruz was on their side.

One of the men rummages through a stack of papers and mumbles that something must be found that can be “used against these bastards”.

The video also shows a man known as “Qano’s shaman” Jake Angeliwith a fur hat and horns on his head. He calls those present patriots, goes to sit in Pence’s chair, and asks the man dressed in his MAGA cap to take a picture of him.

Later, Angeli invites others to pray with her. He thanks God who “filled the room with His white light and love”.

Conquest at the time, congressmen were forced to retreat to safety, and it was close that Vice President Pence himself did not encounter intruders in the corridors of Congress. Names of dozens involved in the riots can be found From the terrorist control list maintained by the FBI.

The rioters were previously demanded the hanging of Pence, as he declined Trump ‘s request to overturn the November presidential election.

Five people died in the riots in the House of Congress. The events of the Epiphany have also raised fears as to whether this could happen again on Wednesday Joe Biden inauguration. The ceremony will be secured by 25,000 National Guard members.

News agency AP’s according to federal police, the FBI is investigating the backgrounds of National Guard soldiers in the event of an “internal attack” or other threat.