United States | The victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks have been identified after more than 20 years

The two people who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers were identified with the help of DNA samples.

9.9. 23:35

Two the death victim of the September 11 terrorist attacks has been able to be identified in the United States 22 years after the events.

As the anniversary of the terrorist attacks approaches, authorities said on Saturday that two people, a man and a woman, who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center in downtown New York, have been identified with the help of DNA samples.

The families of the identified persons did not want them to be named publicly.

The latest ones with the identifications, the number of identified fatalities in New York has now risen to 1,649. There are still more than a thousand victims who have not been identified, and the identification work has been painfully slow. The last time two people were identified was in 2021.

In total, almost 3,000 people died in all the attacks of the day.

Stateside on Tuesday, September 11, 2001, four passenger planes were hijacked, two of which were directed towards the twin towers of the world-famous World Trade Center in New York, which collapsed.

A third of the planes was directed to crash into the Pentagon near Washington, and the fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew struggled with the hijackers.

Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A memorial service is held every year for the victims of the September 11th attacks.