United States The verdict of the police who killed George Floyd is expected in mid-June

The jury found Chauvin guilty this week in all three indictments.

Stateside former police Derek Chauvin is about to receive a black verdict in mid-June George Floydin killing, says a news channel NBC. The verdict is scheduled for June 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The information comes from the court calendar.

The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges at local time on Tuesday. He was charged with, among other things, second- and third-degree murders, which in Finland correspond roughly to homicide and the death penalty. It was estimated that it would take up to eight weeks to pronounce the verdict at that time.

George Floyd died in May last year when Chauvin pressed him to his knee from the neck for more than nine minutes in an arrest situation. Floyd’s death was the impetus for a powerful anti-racist Black Lives Matter movement that has spread from the United States to the rest of the world.

45 years old The length of Chauvin’s verdict has been widely speculated in the U.S. media. NBC Chauvin said earlier this week that Chauvin ‘s charges could know a total of 75 years in prison. More likely, however, the verdict will focus on the most serious, second-degree murder of the charges, which could result in up to 40 years in prison.

However, because Chauvin has no previous criminal background, the sentence may be much shorter. According to Minnesota state guidelines, the first-time recommended sentence for second-degree murder would be 12.5 years, he said. New York Times.

According to NBC, prosecutors have the option of asking a judge to aggravate a first-time conviction if something is found to be particularly aggravating in the act. In the case of Chauvin, such allegations made by prosecutors, according to the news channel, could be, for example, the fact that Floyd was treated particularly cruelly and that there were minor eyewitnesses to the situation.

Chauvin’s defense can appeal the verdict.

Chauvin three other former police officers involved in the arrest – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng – have also been charged with Floyd’s death. Their trial is scheduled to begin in August, NBC says.

The troika is awaiting trial released on bail.